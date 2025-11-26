Informatica Inc. $INFA Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Informatica worth $40,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 126.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Informatica by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

INFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $416,056.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. This trade represents a 27.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $253,703.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 353,978 shares of company stock worth $8,820,318 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.21 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

