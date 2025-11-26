Crissy Rafoss Sells 8,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Crissy Rafoss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total value of C$178,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,739.12. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position.
Crissy Rafoss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss bought 5,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.51 per share, with a total value of C$101,805.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 4,400 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Crissy Rafoss purchased 4,550 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,175.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.3%
PEY stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
