Crissy Rafoss Sells 8,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Crissy Rafoss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total value of C$178,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$437,739.12. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position.

Crissy Rafoss also recently made the following trade(s):

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.3%

PEY stock opened at C$21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

