Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $493,000 Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 5.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Warby Parker by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Warby Parker Stock Up 6.5%

NYSE:WRBY opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,998.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Warby Parker had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $221.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,812.16. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,661. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

