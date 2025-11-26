John Skiadas Sells 18,270 Shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director John Skiadas sold 18,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $132,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,380.19. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Skiadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, John Skiadas sold 41,100 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $301,674.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, John Skiadas sold 6,620 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $48,789.40.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Skiadas sold 9,010 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $65,142.30.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of PAL stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a P/E ratio of -407.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter.

PAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

