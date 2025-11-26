VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.03 and traded as low as GBX 16.03. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at GBX 16.27, with a volume of 53,885 shares.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £45.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.15.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 1.15 EPS for the quarter. VPC Specialty Lending Investments had a net margin of 126.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VPC Specialty Lending Investments will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

