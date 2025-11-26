Marina Cofer-Wildsmith Sells 2,371 Shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marina Cofer-Wildsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 161 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,440.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,807 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $152,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 17 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $680.85.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.78.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.