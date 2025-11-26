JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Price

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 164.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

