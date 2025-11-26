ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Up 1.6%

ASML stock opened at $1,003.22 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $394.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,005.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.94.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.