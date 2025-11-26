Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,829 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Target were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277,176 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $145.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

