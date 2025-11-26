Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.8450. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 3,633 shares.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

About Fortum Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.