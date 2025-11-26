Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.