Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,067 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Columbia Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 533.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $546.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $561.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

