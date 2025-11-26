Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $13,841,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

