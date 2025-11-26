Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,401 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of John Wiley & Sons worth $42,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLY. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. TradeLink Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.