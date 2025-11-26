Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 956 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after buying an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $498.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.