Tidewater Inc. $TDW Stock Position Cut by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises 1.0% of Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Tidewater worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 291.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 414,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 81.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 394,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TDW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday. Dnb Nor Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

