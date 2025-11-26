Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,732 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,467,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 570,523 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,634,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 225,486 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 39,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,002,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $905.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

