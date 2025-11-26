Echo45 Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 362,587 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

IWO opened at $322.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $337.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

