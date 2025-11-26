Connective Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

