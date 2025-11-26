Equity Residential $EQR Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 30.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $517,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

