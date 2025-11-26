Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Microchip Technology worth $237,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $107,584,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,114,000 after buying an additional 4,076,112 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

