Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.8889.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,275.16. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $170,399.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 61,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,759. The trade was a 13.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 322,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 249.71 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.