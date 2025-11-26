Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 374.4% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $273.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.67 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. The trade was a 19.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

