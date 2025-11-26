Choreo LLC Buys 306,617 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 438.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.36% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,065.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

