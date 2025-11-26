enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

enGene Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of enGene by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in enGene by 11.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in enGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of enGene stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.