enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.3750.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th.
Shares of enGene stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.14.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
