Choreo LLC Takes Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,458,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,529,000. Choreo LLC owned 2.86% of Carlyle Secured Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CGBD opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.