Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XEL opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “moderate buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

