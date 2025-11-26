iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $150.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.49.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

