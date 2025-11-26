DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 6,924 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.5% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 107,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,758.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.0%

PCVX opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.