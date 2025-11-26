Contrasting Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Progressive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 12.57% 33.88% 9.15% Roadzen -18.25% N/A -25.39%

Volatility and Risk

Progressive has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $85.17 billion 1.56 $8.48 billion $18.23 12.41 Roadzen $44.30 million 3.02 -$72.87 million ($0.12) -14.08

This table compares Progressive and Roadzen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progressive and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 2 11 6 1 2.30 Roadzen 1 0 0 0 1.00

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $266.52, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Roadzen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Roadzen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Progressive beats Roadzen on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks used by small businesses, as well as non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks used by light contractors and heavy constructions; log trucks and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products; and reinsurance services. It sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.