Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170,723 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $223,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 18,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

