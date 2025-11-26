Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) on 10/31/2025.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.4%

BHP stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 757,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

