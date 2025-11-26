Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 454.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In related news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,595,260.70. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 400,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,702,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.34.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

