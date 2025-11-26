Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.