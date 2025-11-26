3,526 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT Purchased by Connective Capital Management LLC

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $240,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Brinker International by 97.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Insider Activity

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brinker International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.