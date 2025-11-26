Connective Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in authID Inc. $AUID

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of authID at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in authID by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 542,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 512,826 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of authID by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP boosted its stake in shares of authID by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 249,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 74,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of authID during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUID opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 180.17% and a negative net margin of 728.89%.

In related news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $26,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,438.17. The trade was a 62.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,797 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

