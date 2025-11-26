Amy Husted Sells 10,413 Shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Amy Husted sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $1,118,564.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,259.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Kirby by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

