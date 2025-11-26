Cipher Mining (CIFR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Cipher Mining was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/24/2025 – Cipher Mining was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

11/19/2025 – Cipher Mining was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/19/2025 – Cipher Mining is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Cipher Mining is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Cipher Mining was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cipher Mining was given a new $27.50 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/4/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

11/4/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Cipher Mining was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $9.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Cipher Mining was given a new $14.50 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

9/29/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $8.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Cipher Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Cipher Mining had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $43,316,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,437,719 shares in the company, valued at $882,970,206.84. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,758,308 shares of company stock valued at $280,420,794. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

