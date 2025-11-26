CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 3,687 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,828,000 after acquiring an additional 581,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,307,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,299,000 after purchasing an additional 265,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,954,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after buying an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,588,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,173,000 after buying an additional 393,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GIS opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

