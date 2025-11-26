Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,418 Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Haleon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 107.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

