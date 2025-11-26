Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.3%

XYL stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

