Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vericel were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Vericel Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

