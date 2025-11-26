TriCo Bancshares $TCBK Position Lifted by Davis Asset Management L.P.

Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TriCo Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis Asset Management L.P. owned 3.19% of TriCo Bancshares worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $8,810,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 148,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 111,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 21.87%.The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.