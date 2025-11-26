ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in United States Antimony Co. $UAMY

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,028,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $436,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

UAMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.10 million, a PE ratio of -144.75 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. United States Antimony has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Antimony news, CEO Gary C. Evans bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,154.34. This represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

