Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 166,471 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 166,471 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,798,000. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 6.3% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

