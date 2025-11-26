ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. $BLDP

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 331,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC set a $3.40 price target on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Ballard Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 409.35%. Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

