Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy $NXE

Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 937,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. NexGen Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 30,644,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,956,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after buying an additional 520,279 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,220,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 543,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 3.4%

NXE opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

