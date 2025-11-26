Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $159,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $342.54 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.