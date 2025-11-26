Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.07 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Woodward were worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,646,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $22,355,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 164.5% in the first quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 178,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 12.4%

WWD opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.97. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.