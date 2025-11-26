Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pentair were worth $33,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 91.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.16. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

